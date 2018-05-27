Indians rally in 9th and 13th, walk off over Astros in 14th

Greg Allen clubbed the first pitch of the 14th inning out to right field and the Cleveland Indians earned a split of their four-game series with the Houston Astros with a 10-9 win on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Allen belted his second career home run off right-hander Brad Peacock (1-2), the eighth pitcher of the game for the Astros. The Indians rallied from a five-run deficit in the ninth inning and pulled even again in the 13th when Yonder Alonso socked a leadoff home run off Collin McHugh after Houston move ahead 9-8 in the top of the frame when Evan Gattis recorded his ninth career multi-homer game with a solo shot off right-hander Dan Otero (1-1).

Trailing 8-3, Cleveland sent 10 batters to the plate while producing seven hits in the ninth. Jose Ramirez started the comeback by winning a 17-pitch confrontation with Astros closer Ken Giles, finally striking a double to right field. Edwin Encarnacion and Alonso followed with singles to chase Giles and cut the deficit to four.

The Indians followed with a series of clutch at-bats, with Jason Kipnis and pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez recording two-strike, RBI singles off Astros reliever Will Harris. Hector Rondon entered for Houston, quickly recorded the second out, and got ahead 0-2 against Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley only to allow run-scoring hits to both as Cleveland pulled even.

With Houston trailing 3-2, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive at-bats to ignite a six-run eighth inning. Altuve greeted reliever Evan Marshall with a first-pitch single to left field, scoring George Springer from second base to pull the Astros even at 3-3. Springer doubled with one out, doing so against tiring Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer.

Bauer had dominated the Astros through seven innings, recording 13 strikeouts against one walk. But with the Cleveland bullpen struggling mightily this season, Bauer returned for the eighth inning despite having 110 pitches on his ledger. After issuing a walk to Alex Bregman, Bauer was lifted with two runners on base and one out having tossed a career-high 127 pitches.

Marshall surrendered three consecutive hits, with Carlos Correa driving home Bregman with the go-ahead run. Bauer, who allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 7 1/3 innings, had recorded a victory in each of his previous seven appearances against the Astros.

Yuli Gurriel followed the Correa single with a ground ball to center that scored Altuve and extended the Houston lead to 5-3. Indians right-hander Ben Taylor entered and allowed a three-run homer to Gattis. Gattis’ fifth home run was the Astros’ second on the day.

Astros starter Gerrit Cole was in line for the win before the Indians’ ninth-inning comeback. Cole allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

—Field Level Media