Perez hits 2 of Indians' 4 HRs in rout of Astros

Jul 31, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field.

Roberto Perez homered twice and drove in four runs as the host Cleveland Indians slugged their way to a 10-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis joined Perez in belting three-run homers and Francisco Lindor collected three hits and scored twice for the Indians, who have won 13 of their last 17 games.

Yuli Gurriel ripped a three-run double to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 18 contests and Carlos Correa launched a solo homer for the Astros, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.

Houston made a splash prior to the game when it acquired former Cy Young Award recipient Zack Greinke from Arizona for fellow right-handers Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas, first baseman Seth Beer and infielder Josh Rojas.

After Perez’s first homer of the game, a three-run shot, erased a one-run deficit in the second inning, Santana did the same in the fifth as he deposited an 0-1 changeup from Astros starter Jose Urquidy (1-1) over the wall in right field to give Cleveland a 6-4 advantage. Santana’s homer was his team-leading 23rd of the season, with 10 of those giving the Indians the lead.

Perez then led off the sixth inning with a blast to right-center field to extend his career-high total to 18 homers on the season. The 30-year-old Perez’s power display accounted for his first regular-season multi-homer performance, although he did go deep twice in Cleveland’s 6-0 romp over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the 2016 World Series.

Kipnis capped the scoring later in the sixth inning after jumping on a first-pitch fastball from Collin McHugh for a three-run shot.

The Astros answered Perez’s three-run blast in the second with a three-run inning of their own in the third. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman each singled and Yordan Alvarez walked to load the bases before Gurriel slapped an 0-1 changeup from rookie Zach Plesac (6-3) down the third-base line to give Houston a 4-3 lead.

Plesac held the fort from there, exiting after allowing four runs on six hits in five innings to win his third straight outing and improve to 4-1 in six starts at Progressive Field.

