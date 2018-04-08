Duda's solo shot pushes Royals over Indians

Kansas City designated hitter Lucas Duda hit a leadoff home run in the seventh inning and Ian Kennedy struck out eight in six scoreless innings as the Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on a 34-degree day at Progressive Field on Saturday.

Duda’s homer, his second of the season, was one of three hits off Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (0-1). Kansas City and Detroit are tied for the major league low with two homers.

Kennedy (1-0) gave up four hits and did not walk a batter in his second start of the season, dropping his ERA to 0.75 after giving up one run a no-decision against the White Sox. He was removed after throwing 101 pitches.

Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion had two hits apiece for the Indians, who had six hits. The Indians are last in the majors with a .161 batting average.

Kelvin Herrera pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save.

Bauer gave up one run and three hits in eight innings, striking out seven and walking two. He was 10-4 at home last season, tying teammate Corey Kluber for the most home victories in the American League. Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke led the majors with 13.

The Indians had their best chance in the seventh inning, when Rajai Davis hit a two-out single, stole second and went to third on catcher Drew Butera’s throwing error. Roberto Perez walked before Bradley Zimmer lined out to first to end the inning.

Lindor doubled to open the sixth inning and stole third with one out before Kennedy got out of the inning with a strikeout and fly out to keep the game scoreless.

Alcides Escobar broke up Bauer’s no-hitter with a two-out single in the fifth inning. Escobar stole second and took third on a throwing error by catcher Roberto Perez before Alex Gordon walked and stole second. Bauer got Butera looking to end the inning.

Cleveland right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall left the game in the second inning with a calf injury. He was replaced by Davis.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield struck out in the fourth inning, ending his major league-long streak of 50 straight at-bats without striking out dating to last year.

