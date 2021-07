The Cleveland Indians postponed Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sept. 20 with two seven-inning games starting at 5:10 p.m. ET.

The Royals (36-53) lost the first three games of the series by a combined score of 23-11 and have lost four straight overall.

The Indians (45-42) had lost nine straight entering the series.

--Field Level Media