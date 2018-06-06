Carrasco K's 10 as Indians rally past Brewers

Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 over seven solid innings Wednesday as the Cleveland Indians swept their two-game interleague series from the Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-1 win at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Carrasco (7-4) rebounded from two straight shaky starts in which he allowed 11 runs in 9 1/3 innings. He scattered eight hits and allowed a run, walking one, in his second victory of the season over Milwaukee. Cody Allen recorded the final four outs for his 11th save of the year.

Chase Anderson (4-5) absorbed the loss, lasting only 4 1/3 innings and permitting three runs off four hits and three walks. He struck out four.

Carrasco, who whiffed 14 in a complete-game win last month in Milwaukee, struggled through the first three innings. He maneuvered out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, getting Lorenzo Cain to fly out to right on a full-count pitch.

The Brewers initiated scoring in the third. Christian Yelich doubled off the wall in left-center to lead off the inning, reached third on Jesus Aguilar’s groundout and trotting home when Travis Shaw grounded a hanging breaking ball to right for a single.

Milwaukee had a chance to expand the lead in the fifth, but Shaw bounced into a double play with runners on first and second. That set the stage for the Indians’ rally.

Rajai Davis singled with one out and stole second. Following a walk to Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley slashed an RBI single off the glove of shortstop Eric Sogard to score Davis.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell hooked Anderson for Jeremy Jeffress, who prior to this outing had allowed just two inherited runners to score all year. But Jeffress promptly gave up a tiebreaking double to Jose Ramirez, then issued consecutive walks to Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso to make it 3-1.

Milwaukee got just two men aboard for the game’s remainder. Counsell was ejected by plate umpire Quinn Wolcott in the eighth after Shaw was called out on strikes.

—Field Level Media