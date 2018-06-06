Kluber earns 9th win as Indians edge Brewers

EditorsNote: removes extraneous word “RBI” in seventh graf

Corey Kluber allowed a run and scattered seven hits in seven innings, and Lonnie Chisenhall and Jose Ramirez had key hits to help the Cleveland Indians outlast the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday at Progressive Field.

The contest was the opener of a two-game, interleague series between teams leading their divisions.

Kluber (9-2) tied the New York Yankees’ Luis Severino for the American League lead in wins. Kluber struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in his 112-pitch performance.

Neil Ramirez replaced Kluber to start the eighth and stuck out one batter while retiring the side in order. Indians closer Cody Allen allowed a leadoff solo home run by Travis Shaw to start the ninth but retired the next three batters to earn his 10th save of the season.

Junior Guerra (3-4) took the loss despite a solid outing. Guerra allowed all three of Cleveland’s runs while surrendering seven hits, walking one and striking out five in six innings.

Dan Jennings (no hits in 1 1/3 innings) and Corey Knebel (one hit in two-thirds of an inning) followed Guerra to the mound and kept the Brewers within striking distance.

The Indians jumped to the lead in the second inning on a bases-loaded, two-run single by Chisenhall that plated Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso.

Milwaukee cut that advantage to 2-1 in the top of the third when Lorenzo Cain’s single to right field drove home Manny Pina.

Cleveland re-established its two-run lead in the bottom of the third on Ramirez’s solo home run over the right field fence. It was Ramirez’s 19th round-tripper of the season, tied for second in the AL.

Jason Kipnis had two of the Indians’ eight hits. Cain paced Milwaukee’s eight-hit attack with two singles.

