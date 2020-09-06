Bieber strikes out 10 as Indians top Brewers

Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to become the American League’s first seven-game winner and the host Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 6, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson (25) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Bieber allowed one run on five hits and joined Chicago Cubs’ right-hander Yu Darvish as the second seven-game winner in the majors.

He recorded his sixth double-digit strikeout game on the season and raised his major league-leading strikeout total to 94, the most in team history through nine starts.

Bieber also matched Hall of Famer Bob Feller by getting at least eight strikeouts in his first nine starts. Feller achieved the feat in 1946 when he threw 371 1/3 innings in 48 games and recorded 12 double-digit strikeout games.

Bieber (7-0) retired the first 11 hitters and matched Feller when he struck out Tyrone Taylor in the fifth.

He allowed his first baserunner by walking Christian Yelich with two outs in the fourth and allowed his first hit on a single to Daniel Vogelbach on the next pitch.

Bieber struggled through the fifth when he allowed four hits, including an RBI infield single to Jacob Nottingham. He allowed a hit to Ben Gamel that loaded the bases but ended his outing with strikeouts of Keston Hiura and Yelich.

Phil Maton, Dominic Leone and Nick Wittgren tossed a scoreless inning apiece. Brad Hand got a game-ending double play on a close play at first and converted his 11th save in 11 chances.

Carlos Santana drove in two runs for Cleveland (25-15), which won for the eighth time in 11 games. Santana entered the game hitless in his last 13 at-bats but got an RBI double in the first inning off Brett Anderson (2-3) and a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Jordan Luplow added an RBI single in the fourth while Francisco Lindor scored Cleveland’s fourth run on a double-play grounder by Franmil Reyes in the sixth.

For the Brewers (18-21), Anderson allowed four runs on six hits in five-plus innings and lost for the first time in five career decisions against Cleveland. He exited after allowing the first three hitters to reach in the sixth.

—Field Level Media