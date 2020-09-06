Indians score walk-off win over Hader, Brewers

Oscar Mercado recorded the first hit off Josh Hader with a double to lead off the ninth inning before coming around to score in the Cleveland Indians’ 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Sep 5, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale (43) delivers in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mercado advanced to third base after a slider in the dirt by Hader (0-1) eluded catcher Omar Narvaez. Cesar Hernandez’ single to left field allowed Mercado to trot home with the winning run.

Hader, Milwaukee’s closer, entered Saturday with nine saves and no hits allowed over 11 2/3 innings this season.

Jose Ramirez belted a two-run homer to complete a 10-pitch at-bat and Hernandez ripped an RBI double in the fifth inning for the Indians (24-15), who have won seven of their last 10 games.

The late offense made a winner out of Brad Hand (1-1), who struck out a pair of runners while stranding runners on the corners in the ninth inning.

Keston Hiura homered in his third consecutive contest, Orlando Arcia also went deep and Daniel Vogelbach had an RBI double for the Brewers (18-20), who have lost five of their last six road games.

Hiura led off the seventh inning with his team-leading 11th homer and Arcia did the same in the eighth after depositing a 3-1 fastball from Nick Wittgren over the wall in left field. Arcia’s third homer of the season forged a tie at 3.

Cleveland erased a 1-0 deficit in the fifth inning as Mercado worked a one-out walk from Brandon Woodruff before coming around to score on Hernandez’s RBI double to the gap in left-center field.

Ramirez then fouled off six pitches before depositing a 3-2 fastball from Woodruff just over the wall in right field for a two-run homer. The blast was Ramirez’s ninth of the season and fourth in his last nine games.

Hiura was hit by a pitch from Aaron Civale to lead off the fourth inning and advanced to second base after a throwing error by catcher Sandy Leon. Hiura then came around to score after Vogelbach ripped a double to right field.

Vogelbach is 3-for-6 in two games since joining the Brewers. The 27-year-old batted .088 (5-of-57) in a combined 20 games this season with Seattle and Toronto, who both designated him for assignment.

—Field Level Media