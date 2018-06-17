Gomes, Bieber help Indians avoid sweep vs. Twins

Yan Gomes hit a bases-clearing double, and the Cleveland Indians got a strong start from Triple-A call-up Shane Bieber to avoid being swept at home with a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Bieber was recalled from Columbus to start Sunday after original starter Adam Plutko was forced into relief work Saturday. Bieber allowed 10 hits, but only one run in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked only one.

The Twins took an early lead, scoring in the first inning for the fifth straight game. Joe Mauer led off the game with a double and came home on Eduardo Escobar’s league-leading 28th double of the season to put Minnesota up 1-0.

The Indians tied the score in the second. Lonnie Chisenhall led off the inning with a triple and came home on Tyler Naquin’s RBI single.

Gomes gave Cleveland the lead for good in the third. Michael Brantley led off with a single, and Edwin Encarnacion and Chisenhall each drew walks from Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi (3-4) to load the bases and set the stage for Gomes.

Gomes smacked a 3-2 fastball from Odorizzi to deep center field, giving the Indians a three-run lead.

Odorizzi surrendered four runs on six hits, with five strikeouts and four walks in a five-inning start.

Oliver Perez, Neil Ramirez and Cody Allen combined for 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Cleveland. Allen picked up his 14th save.

After salvaging a win in the three-game series against the Twins, the Indians now have six more games against AL Central competition to wrap up their current homestand. They begin a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Monday. They host the second-place Detroit Tigers for three games, beginning Friday.

The Twins return to Minnesota for a six-game homestand, starting Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox.

