Kipnis' 3-run shot propels Indians over Twins

Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis hit a tie-breaking three-run homer to cap a four-run sixth inning and right-hander Mike Clevinger became the fourth Indians pitcher to reach 10 victories in a 5-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on Thursday afternoon.

Michael Brantley had two doubles and Kipnis had two hits as the Indians, who won the season series 10-9. Kipnis is 9-for-15 with two homers, three doubles and seven RBIs in his last four games.

Clevinger (10-7), who gave up two unearned runs on a two-run homer by Ehire Adrianza after an infield error, struck out nine and walked one while giving up four hits. He joined Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer as Cleveland’s double-digit winners.

Left-hander Brad Hand gave up a leadoff homer to Miguel Sano in the ninth inning before recording his 30th save, his sixth in as many chances since joining Cleveland from San Diego.

Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-9) gave up three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and three walks. He had lost all three of his decisions against the Indians this season, and the Twins have lost all five of his starts. They have lost five of six overall.

Clevinger was struck in the leg by Logan Forsythe’s one-hopper back to the mound to open the top of the fourth inning, but after a visit from the trainer, Clevinger remained in the game.

Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario, the next batter, suffered a right quadriceps strain while beating out an infield single to third base and was replaced by Robbie Grossman on defense in the last of the fifth inning.

Cleveland broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth when Brantley doubled and scored on Edwin Encarnacion’s one-out single for a 1-0 lead. Encarnacion has 91 RBIs, one of two Indians with at least 90 RBIs and one of four at least 75 RBIs. No other major league team has as many players in either grouping.

Adrianza hit his sixth homer after Mitch Garver reached on a fielding error by third baseman Jose Ramirez for a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Ramirez and Encarnacion drew consecutive four-pitch walks off Odorizzi with one out in the sixth inning before Yonder Alonso singled to center field off reliever Alan Busenitz to tie the game at 2. Kipnis homered with two outs to make it 5-2.

