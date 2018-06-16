Twins beat Indians for second straight day, Carrasco hit by line drive

Eddie Rosario went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and four runs scored and Logan Morrison had three RBIs as the visiting Minnesota Twins beat the first-place Cleveland Indians for a second straight day Saturday, 9-3 at Progressive Field.

The loss was especially painful for the Indians, who saw starter Carlos Carrasco leave the game after being hit in the right arm by a Joe Mauer line drive in the second inning. Carrasco suffered a right forearm contusion and was taken to the hospital for precautionary X-rays, the Indians announced.

Carrasco threw seven shutout innings in his previous outing, but the Twins got to him early Saturday. Eduardo Escobar and Max Kepler each hit two-run doubles in a four-run first inning for Minnesota.

Morrison extended the Twins’ lead to 5-2 with an RBI double in the second inning.

The Indians trimmed the deficit in the fourth inning, with Tyler Naquin’s sacrifice fly plating Jason Kipnis and cutting the Minnesota lead to 5-3.

The Twins responded with a three-run sixth inning. Rosario had an RBI single and Morrison followed one batter later with his second double of the game, driving home Mauer and Rosario.

Rosario capped the win with a solo home run in the eighth inning, his 16th of the season. The Twins now trail the Indians by only four games in the American League Central.

Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez each hit solo home runs in the first inning off Twins starter Fernando Romero. Lindor has 16 home runs on the season, Ramirez has 21.

Romero surrendered three runs on six hits in four innings, failing to get the win despite the Twins’ offense. Minnesota relievers Matt Magill, Matt Belisle and Ryan Pressly combined to throw five scoreless innings. Magill got the win, improving to 2-1.

Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi is slated to start Sunday as the Twins look for the sweep. The Indians’ starter has yet to be announced.

