Indians-Twins game rained out; DH on Saturday

Sep 13, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale (67) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins’ scheduled game against the host Cleveland Indians was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather.

The Twins and Indians will play a split doubleheader Saturday at Progressive Field with games scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET and 7:10 p.m. ET. The three-game series will conclude with a Sunday afternoon game.

First-place Minnesota holds a 3 1/2-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the American League Central. The Indians are also in a tight race for a wild-card spot.

—Field Level Media

