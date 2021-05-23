Kyle Garlick's homer in 10th leads Twins to 8-5 win over Indians

Kyle Garlick clubbed a three-run homer in the 10th, and the visiting Minnesota Twins won their first extra-inning game of the season to take two of three from the Cleveland Indians with Sunday’s 8-5 victory.

After Twins reliever Hansel Robles (1-1) failed to hold a 5-4 lead in the ninth, Minnesota came through in extras for the first time in nine 2021 tries. Garlick replaced Max Kepler, whose three-run homer highlighted a five-run fourth for the Twins, earlier in the contest and added a blast of his own to center field off Cleveland reliever James Karinchak (2-1).

Garlick’s second homer of the season helped Minnesota cap a 3-2 road trip and win its first series since taking two of three from Kansas City at home April 30-May 2.

Amed Rosario had four hits with two RBIs for the Indians, who tied the game in the ninth on Jordan Luplow’s bunt that scored Cesar Hernandez (two hits) from third. Cleveland recorded 11 hits, but stranded 12 runners.

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac was perfect through three innings and held a 3-0 lead until the fourth. Luis Arraez and Josh Donaldson opened that frame with back-to-back singles and Kepler tied it with a long drive off the second-deck façade in right field.

The Twins weren’t done in the inning. After loading the bases, Rob Refsnyder gave them the lead with an RBI single to left and Andrelton Simmons’ run-scoring fielder’s choice made it 5-3 -- chasing Plesac after 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander was charged with five runs (three earned), plus five hits, a walk and a strikeout.

Cleveland got a run back in the fifth on Rosario’s RBI triple into the right-field gap.

The Indians went ahead 2-0 in the first inning against Minnesota starter J.A. Happ. Jose Ramirez delivered an RBI double and scored on Eddie Rosario’s two-out single. The Indians added another in the second on Amed Rosario’s run-scoring single.

Happ allowed four runs with eight hits, but struck out a season-high 10 over six innings.

Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes will miss five to seven weeks with an oblique strain suffered Saturday.

--Field Level Media