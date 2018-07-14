Indians rookie Bieber holds down Yankees in 6-5 win

Rookie Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning as the Cleveland Indians held on for a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees Friday night at Progressive Field.

In his seventh career start and first against an AL East opponent, Bieber (5-1) held the Yankees to four runs (three earned) on five hits. Three of the runs were in the fifth after the Indians built a 4-0 lead.

Bieber struck out six, issued two walks and threw 99 pitches as the Indians improved to 3-5 on their final homestand before the All-Star break.

Bieber was replaced after allowing a leadoff double to Tyler Wade in the eight. The 23-year-old right-hander walked back to the dugout to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd.

After a passed ball moved Wade to third base, Oliver Perez retired Brett Gardner on an RBI groundout to shortstop Francisco Lindor, who ranged several steps to his right to get complete the close play at first.

Neil Ramirez hit Aaron Judge with a fastball but got a double play when catcher Yan Gomes nailed Judge stealing second as Aaron Hicks struck out.

Cody Allen opened the ninth by allowing Giancarlo Stanton’s 23rd homer and a single to Greg Bird. After rookie Miguel Andujar hit into a double play, Allen walked Neil Walker but retired pinch-hitter Didi Gregorius and notched his 19th save in 20 chances.

Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley drove in two runs apiece for the Indians, who halted a seven-game losing streak to the Yankees dating to Game 2 of the ALDS.

Ramirez drove in the first run with an RBI groundout in the first and an RBI triple in the fifth that knocked out Yankees right-hander Domingo German (2-5).

Brantley hit a two-run double to give the Indians a 4-0 lead in the second. Cleveland’s other runs off German came on a double by Yan Gomes over left-fielder Brett Gardner’s leaping attempt earlier in the second and on a single by Yonder Alonso after Ramirez’s second triple of the season in the fifth.

Walker hit an RBI double in the fifth for the Yankees and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gardner. New York’s scored its other run of the fifth when Andujar raced in on a wild pitch.

German, who made his first career start in May against Cleveland, lasted four-plus innings and allowed six runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked four.

—Field Level Media