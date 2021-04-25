Gerrit Cole bests Shane Bieber as Yankees top Indians

EditorsNote: corrects 10 hitters to 11 hitters in fifth graf

Slideshow ( 27 images )

Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven dominating innings while Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor hit fifth-inning homers off Shane Bieber, lifting the visiting New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night.

Cole (3-1) allowed a run on three hits and rebounded from his first loss of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He posted his third double-digit strikeout game this season and 41st regular season game with at least 10 strikeouts.

The right-hander fanned five of the first seven hitters before allowing a double to Roberto Perez in the third. He then fanned Josh Naylor with a slider in the dirt on a full count to end the fourth after Cleveland took a 1-0 lead on Eddie Rosario’s single.

The double-digit strikeout game gave Cole 50 strikeouts through his first five games to break the team record of 46 set by Bob Turley in 1955 and matched by Masahiro Tanaka in 2014.

After Rosario’s single, Cole ended his outing by retiring the final 11 hitters to complete an impressive 111-pitch performance as the Yankees won their season-high third straight game.

Hicks led off the fifth by hammering a 1-2 fastball over the center field fence for his third homer and second in as many nights. After Bieber fanned Clint Frazier and Kyle Higashioka, Odor homered for the second straight game when he lifted a 3-1 changeup well over the center field fence.

Bieber (2-2) took a tough loss, allowing two runs on four hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and issued three walks while throwing 119 pitches as his streak of double-digit strikeout games ended at six.

Bieber ended the night with 57 strikeouts through his first five starts, the second-most all-time behind Nolan Ryan, who totaled 59 in his first five starts in 1978).

Cleveland took the lead when Jose Ramirez hit a triple that deflected off Aaron Judge’s glove at the right field fence. After Ramirez reached and the play was upheld via replay, Rosario hit a bloop single to left but he was stranded at second and Cleveland did not get another baserunner until the eighth.

Justin Wilson got the first two outs of the eighth and Jonathan Loaisiga recorded the final four outs for his first career save.

--Field Level Media