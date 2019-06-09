Hicks' 10th-inning double lifts Yankees over Indians

Aaron Hicks belted an RBI double with two outs in the 10th inning as the visiting New York Yankees rebounded after squandering a pair of leads to post a 7-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon.

Jun 9, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

New York scored five runs with two outs in the second inning and another in the ninth, only to see Cleveland rally to forge a tie on both occasions.

The Yankees claimed a 7-6 lead in the 10th after Cameron Maybin launched a double to deep center off Oliver Perez (1-1) with one out before Hicks doubled to left center one out later.

Aroldis Chapman (1-1) picked up the win after his bid for his 16th straight save went awry following an error by shortstop Didi Gregorius with two outs in the ninth. Gregorius’ error allowed Jose Ramirez to score to tie the game at 6-6.

Stephen Tarpley struck out the side in the 10th to secure his first career major league save, allowing the Yankees to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Brett Gardner snapped an 0-for-22 drought by smashing a two-run homer to ignite a five-run rally in the second inning. Luke Voit, who scored on Clint Frazier’s sacrifice fly in the ninth, ripped a two-run double and DJ LeMahieu had an RBI single in the big inning.

Mike Freeman highlighted Cleveland’s four-run sixth inning against Tommy Kahnle with a two-run shot for his first homer since April 12, 2017. Leonys Martin went deep to lead off the frame, Carlos Santana had an RBI single and Jake Bauers belted a solo shot in the seventh for the Indians.

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber struck out the side in the first inning and fanned Gleyber Torres for the second out in the second before running into trouble.

New York opened the scoring for the third time in the series as Frazier singled to left and Gardner launched a first-pitch fastball well over the wall in right field.

Former Indian Gio Urshela walked and Maybin reached on an infield single before LeMahieu bounced a ball back up the middle to plate Urshela and give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. Aaron Hicks walked before Voit’s double to right field pushed New York’s advantage to 5-0.

—Field Level Media