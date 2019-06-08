Indians deny Sabathia milestone, down Yankees

Roberto Perez homered in his fourth straight game and drove in three runs as the host Cleveland Indians denied CC Sabathia in his bid for his 250th career win with an 8-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Jun 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Adam Plutko (45) throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Oscar Mercado launched a two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki added a solo shot and a sacrifice fly for the Indians, who have belted 14 homers while winning four of their past five games.

The offense was more than enough for Adam Plutko (2-1), who overcame Didi Gregorius’ two-run homer in the first to allow just two runs on three hits in six innings. Oliver Perez permitted two runs on as many hits, but three other relievers combined to yield one hit over the final 2 2/3 scoreless innings to end the game.

Gleyber Torres had an RBI double and scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for the Yankees, who have lost five of their past six games.

Cleveland overcame two quick outs in the fifth inning to take its first lead of the contest.

Francisco Lindor ripped a double down the left-field line before Mercado belted a 2-2 slider from Sabathia (3-3) just over the wall in right field to give the Indians a 4-2 advantage. Mercado’s homer was his third of the season and second in three games.

Sabathia allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings to take the loss in what will be his final regular-season start at Progressive Field. The 38-year-old, who announced that he will retire at the end of the season, spent nearly all of his first eight major league campaigns with Cleveland.

The Indians’ Perez provided more of a cushion in the sixth inning, ending an eight-pitch at-bat by sending a cutter from Jonathan Holder over the wall in left field. One batter later, Plawecki followed suit with a rocket over the wall in left field to give the Indians a 7-2 lead.

Gregorius answered a two-hit performance in his season debut on Friday by depositing a first-pitch curveball from Plutko over the wall in the right field.

Cleveland countered Gregorius’ blast with Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Perez’s RBI double that grazed the yellow line at the top of the wall in left-center field.

—Field Level Media