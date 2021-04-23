Yankees rally late to down Indians

Rougned Odor ripped a go-ahead, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning to fuel the visiting New York Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

Kyle Higashioka belted a homer to lead off the eighth inning and Gleyber Torres had an RBI single to highlight his three-hit performance for the Yankees.

Cesar Hernandez had three hits and scored a run for the Indians, who squandered an early 3-0 lead to spoil manager Terry Francona’s 62nd birthday. The loss was Cleveland’s fourth in the past five games. New York won for just the second time in eight games.

Aaron Judge worked a one-out walk from Nick Wittgren (0-1) in the seventh inning before advancing to second on Torres’ two-out single to center field. Aaron Hicks walked on four pitches to load the bases for Odor, who slapped a bouncer up the middle to plate both Judge and Torres and give New York a 5-3 lead.

Higashioka provided insurance by depositing a 2-0 sinker from Cal Quantrill over the wall in center field in the eighth inning. The homer was Higashioka’s third of the season.

The late uprising made a winner out of Domingo German (1-2), who was recalled from the Yankees’ alternate site prior to the contest. German overcame a rocky start to allow three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green bridged the gap to Aroldis Chapman, who struck out three batters in the ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

German struggled at the start as Eddie Rosario’s hard-hit smash caromed off the glove of first baseman Mike Ford, allowing Hernandez to open the scoring in the first inning. Jose Ramirez crossed the plate after Franmil Reyes’ comebacker to the mound handcuffed German, and Josh Naylor’s single to right field plated Rosario to stake the Indians to a 3-0 lead.

The Yankees responded with a three-run third inning.

DJ LeMahieu’s RBI single to left off starter Aaron Civale scored Higashioka to trim the deficit. Torres’ single to right-center plated LeMahieu, and the ball caromed off Naylor’s shin to allow Ford to come around to score as well.

