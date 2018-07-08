Piscotty, Lowrie go deep as A's take series against Indians

Stephen Piscotty and Jed Lowrie hit home runs for the second consecutive game, and left-hander Brett Anderson went five-plus scoreless innings, as the visiting Oakland Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The A’s won for the 10th time in their last 12 games and took a series against the Indians for the second consecutive week. The A’s won two of three games at Oakland last weekend before doing it again in Cleveland by winning Saturday and Sunday.

Indians rookie starter Shane Bieber (4-1) gave up four runs on eight hits over six innings, losing for the first time in six career starts. The right-hander had given up just one combined run in his previous two home starts.

Piscotty took Bieber deep in the sixth inning for his ninth home run of the season. He hit the go-ahead home run in the 11th inning of Saturday’s victory. Lowrie hit his 16th of the season, boosting Oakland’s major league-leading home-run total on the road to 79.

Anderson (1-2) came off the disabled list because of a strained left shoulder to give up just three hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks. He won a game for the first time since Sept. 25 when he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, and he won a game for the A’s for the first time since April 7, 2013.

Oakland’s bullpen allowed just two hits over the final four innings as the A’s recorded their sixth shutout of the season.

The A’s took a quick 1-0 led in the first inning on an RBI double by Khris Davis and made it 2-0 in the second inning on Dustin Fowler’s RBI infield single. Davis had three hits.

The homers by Piscotty and Lowrie allowed the A’s to take control, and a Mark Canha RBI single in the eighth inning made it 6-0.

The Indians were shut out for the first time since June 25 at St. Louis and for just the third time all season.

The Indians’ Edwin Encarnacion had two hits but saw his streak of seven consecutive home games with an RBI come to an end. The Indians have lost consecutive games following a five-game win streak.

The A’s and Indians entered the game tied for third in the American League in home runs, with the A’s taking sole possession of the third spot with 121 this season.

—Field Level Media