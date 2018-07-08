Piscotty's homer lifts A's over Indians in 11th, 6-3

Stephen Piscotty hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning to help the Oakland A’s defeat the host Cleveland Indians 6-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Piscotty’s eighth homer of the season came off reliever Josh Tomlin (0-5), who was victimized on a 3-2 cutter that was clocked at 86 mph.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber of the Indians pitched seven scoreless innings but had to settle for a no-decision after his bullpen blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth.

Kluber, who has won 18 games in each of the past two seasons and led the American League in victories and ERA last year, allowed five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He let just three runners get as far as second base, earning his 17th quality start in 19 appearances this year.

The Indians, who lead the AL Central, had their five-game win streak snapped. That had been the longest active win streak in the American League.

Oakland is 15-4 in its past 19 games and sits in third place in the AL West.

The A’s were also led by Khris Davis, who belted his 21st homer of the season, and Jed Lowrie, who hit his 15th.

A’s starter Edwin Jackson left the game trailing but escaped with a no-decision in just his third appearance of the season. In 5 2/3 innings, he allowed five hits, four walks and three runs, two earned, striking out three.

Jackson, who signed with Oakland on June 6 for his record-tying 13th major league team, got in trouble on his second pitch of the game. He allowed a leadoff single to Francisco Lindor, who advanced to third on Michael Brantley’s double and scored on a groundout by Edwin Encarnacion.

The Indians extended their lead to 2-0 with an unearned run in the second. Yan Gomes reached second on Jackson’s throwing error and scored on a two-out double to right by ninth-place hitter Greg Allen.

Cleveland made it 3-0 in the sixth. With two outs and nobody on, Tyler Naquin singled and advanced to second on a hit by Allen, which forced the exit of Jackson. However, reliever Ryan Buchter’s second pitch — a 94 mph fastball - was rapped for an RBI single by Lindor.

Oakland tied the score in the eighth, plating three runs in 1/3 of an inning against reliever Neil Ramirez, who allowed the two-run homer by Lowrie and a solo blast by Davis back-to-back. Ramirez’s ERA ballooned from 2.00 to 3.44, and his 17-game scoreless streak ended.

Davis’ shot ended an 18-game streak without a homer, the second-longest drought of his career.

Oakland’s bullpen combined to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Reliever Blake Treinen (5-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings.

