Chapman HR the difference as A's defeat Indians

EditorsNote: rewords second and third grafs

May 20, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Chapman hit a home run and drove in three runs, and Jurickson Profar and Matt Olson also homered as the visiting Oakland Athletics earned a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

Josh Phegley and Chapman provided RBI singles for the A’s, who posted their fourth consecutive win. Brett Anderson (5-3) tossed 5 1/3 strong innings before leaving due to a cervical strain.

Roberto Perez and Francisco Lindor each launched a solo homer for the Indians, who have lost three times in four games against Oakland this season. Rookie Oscar Mercado and Jose Ramirez each had RBI singles.

Oakland led 4-1 in the seventh inning after Marcus Semien scored on Chapman’s single to center field.

Perez’s homer in the bottom of the seventh and Ramirez’s two-out single in the eighth trimmed Oakland’s lead to 4-3, but Chapman once again provided a big blast against Cleveland.

Chapman, who belted a game-ending homer in the 12th inning of Oakland’s 4-3 win over the Indians on May 10, sent Tyler Clippard’s 2-2 changeup over the wall in left field for a two-run shot in the ninth.

Blake Treinen worked around Lindor’s two-out homer in the ninth to secure his eighth save.

Profar deposited a 1-1 slider from Carlos Carrasco (4-4) inside the right field foul pole in the second inning, and Olson crushed a first-pitch fastball in the third for his fourth homer of the season and second vs. Cleveland.

Oakland added to its lead in the fourth as Robbie Grossman ripped a double to lead off the inning before coming home on Phegley’s single to left field.

Anderson retired 10 in a row before Ramirez doubled to lead off the fifth inning. Ramirez advanced to third on a groundout and came home two batters later on Mercado’s single to center. The run was the first allowed by Anderson after 16 scoreless innings at Progressive Field.

Anderson exited after allowing one run on four hits to improve to 4-0 in six career encounters with Cleveland.

—Field Level Media