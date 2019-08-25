Indians LHP Perez sees 2020 contract option vest

FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez (39) offers up the ball to manager Terry Francona in the eighth inning of the game with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the more expensive strikeouts of the season, Cleveland Indians left-hander Oliver Perez saw his 2020 contract option with the team vest when he came into Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals and set down Ryan O’Hearn.

Perez was guaranteed $2.25 million this season on the free-agent contract he signed in January, with another $2.75 to be locked in for next season if he made 55 appearances, which happened in Saturday’s game.

If he makes another five appearances over the final five weeks of the season, which would give him 60 this year, his 2020 contract will increase to $3 million.

Perez, 38, is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA in those 55 appearances (35 innings). A former starter, Perez is 72-89 in his career with a 4.35 ERA in 17 seasons with the New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Indians.

Perez has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen since 2012, making as many as 70 appearances in 2015 with the Diamondbacks and Astros.

