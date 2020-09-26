Indians score 3 in ninth for walk-off win over Pirates

Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI double to cap a three-run ninth inning and lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Indians’ latest walk-off win came on the same night that Pittsburgh rookie Mitch Keller authored his second straight no-hit performance, albeit it with eight walks over five innings. Keller, who exited after 98 pitches, did not allow a hit through six innings on Sept. 25 against St. Louis before departing due to his pitch count.

With the Pirates nursing a 3-1 lead, Tyler Naquin worked a walk off Chris Stratton (2-1) to begin the ninth inning and came home on Jordan Luplow’s RBI double to left-center field. Delino DeShields, who had a bunt single in the seventh to break up the no-hit bid, added an RBI single to forge a tie at 3.

DeShields advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and scored on Hernandez’s double to right field to end the game.

Adam Plutko (2-2) worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Indians (34-24), who are riding a six-game winning streak for the second time this season. They also won six in a row from Aug. 14-20, with three of those wins coming at the expense of Pittsburgh.

The win moved Cleveland 1.5 games behind American League Central-leading Minnesota and a half-game in back of second-place Chicago with two to play. The Twins were hosting Cincinnati and the White Sox were facing the Chicago Cubs later on Friday.

Gregory Polanco belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Ke’Bryan Hayes had an RBI single in the eighth for the Pirates (18-40), who were thwarted in their bid to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Keller struggled with his control from the onset, walking the bases loaded after throwing balls on 12 of his first 15 pitches. Francisco Lindor crossed home plate on a double-play ball by Carlos Santana.

Pittsburgh answered in the fourth inning, with Josh Bell’s two-out single accounting for the first hit of the game before Polanco added the second in impressive fashion. Polanco deposited a first-pitch changeup from Carlos Carrasco over the wall in right field for his seventh homer of the season and just second of September.

Hayes’ RBI single to right field staked Pittsburgh to a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning.

--Field Level Media