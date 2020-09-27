Santana, Reyes deliver another comeback win for Indians vs. Pirates

EditorsNote: Updates with Cleveland’s seed, playoff opponent

Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes each homered and drove in four runs Sunday as the Cleveland Indians erased a four-run deficit in an 8-6 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to take two of three in a weekend series.

Cleveland will host the Yankees in the playoffs as the four seed. The Indians finished in a tie for second in the AL Central with the Chicago White Sox, but owned the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Reyes hit a three-run homer, and Santana, who entered the game in a 4-for-41 funk, hit a two-run homer and two-run double. The Indians (35-25) saved their largest comeback win for the finale.

Jose Osuna hit a solo homer and an RBI single, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a solo homer and Adam Frazier added a two-run double for Pittsburgh (19-41).

Cal Quantrill started in a bullpen game for Cleveland. He gave up two runs and four hits in three innings while striking out two.

James Karinchak (1-2), the sixth of eight Indians pitchers, struck out the side in the seventh. Brad Hand earned a four-out save, his 16th.

Pittsburgh starter J.T. Brubaker gave up five runs and seven hits in five-plus innings while striking out three and walking two. Nik Turley (0-3) gave up three runs and two hits in the seventh.

With two outs in the second, Pittsburgh’s J.T. Riddle reached on a two-base error. Osuna singled him home to make it 1-0.

Hayes boosted that to 2-0 in the third with his fifth homer, to center.

The Indians tied it in the third. Cesar Hernandez reached on a bunt single ahead of Santana’s eighth homer, to center.

In the fifth, Osuna led off with his fourth homer, to right-center, for a 3-2 Pirates edge. Frazier doubled. Hayes was intentionally walked. Frazier then scored as Colin Moran reached on Francisco Lindor’s throwing error, the first error this season by a Cleveland shortstop.

Pittsburgh pushed it to 6-2 in the sixth. Riddle singled with one out and Osuna doubled him to third. Frazier drove in both with a double to right-center field.

The Indians drew to within 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth. After Jose Ramirez doubled and Santana walked, Reyes homered to center, his ninth.

In the seventh, Hernandez was hit by a pitch, went to third on Ramirez’s double, and both scored on Santana’s double for a 7-6 Cleveland lead. Santana scored on Reyes’ sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media