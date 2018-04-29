Mariners hit 4 HRs, blast Indians 10-4

Ryon Healy homered twice and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners completed a 10-game road trip with a 10-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Healy started a five-run second with a two-out RBI double. He recorded his fifth career multi-homer game with a solo shot off Josh Tomlin (0-4) in the sixth and a two-run drive off Nick Goody in the eighth.

Mitch Haniger homered and finished a double shy of the cycle while Robinson Cano also homered as the Mariners finished their trip at 7-3.

Dee Gordon (4-for-5), Jean Segura, and Ben Gamel added RBI singles as Seattle totaled 14 hits and hit four homers for the second straight game.

Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer for Cleveland, which has dropped five of seven meetings with Seattle. Jose Ramirez added a two-run double in the seventh.

Marco Gonzales (3-2) won his second straight start after pitching six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday. This time, he allowed two runs on six hits in six innings.

Gonzales struck out four, walked one and threw 89 pitches. After allowing Guyer’s homer, he retired 14 of the next 16 hitters.

Tomlin allowed six runs and 10 hits in six innings. He lost to Seattle for the second time in seven career decisions and is winless in his last 11 outings since July 30.

The Mariners struck first with two outs in the second when Healy doubled down the left field line into the corner. On the next pitch Healy scored on Gordon’s single up the middle and three pitches later Segura laced a single up the middle.

Following a mound visit, Cano made it 5-0 by lifting a 2-1 cutter into the right-center field seats.

Guyer made it 5-2 by driving a 1-0 sinker into the left-field seats with one out in the second. Healy made it 6-2 by lifting the first-pitch sinker into the left-field seats with two outs in the sixth.

The Indians threatened by loading the bases in the seventh against Dan Altavilla. James Pazos struck out Bradley Zimmer and left fielder Ben Gamel made a diving catch at the warning track on a fly ball by Jose Ramirez.

Replays showed the ball popped out of Gamel’s glove, Cleveland won the challenge and Ramirez was awarded a double and runners were placed at second and third.

The Mariners survived Ramirez’s hit as Pazos retired Michael Brantley on a comebacker to the mound.

Seattle answered right back as Haniger hit a leadoff triple and Gamel laced a single off first baseman Yonder Alonso’s glove. Healy then drove a 0-1 breaking ball into the left-field seats. Haniger became the third player in the majors to reach 10 homers with a drive in the ninth off Zach McAllister.