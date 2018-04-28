Mariners jump on Carrasco early in rout of Indians

The Seattle Mariners scored multiple runs in three of the first four innings Saturday afternoon as they cruised to a 12-4 win over the host Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

The Mariners scored three times in the first, twice in the third and five more times in the fourth. Seattle has won two of the first three games of the four-game series and four of its last five overall.

The Indians have alternated losses with wins in their last five games.

The Mariners took the lead before recording an out against Carlos Carrasco as Dee Gordon led off with a single and scored on Jean Segura’s two-run home run. Nelson Cruz homered with one out to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Mariners finished Carrasco’s day after Robinson Cano lofted a sacrifice fly immediately before Cruz laced an RBI single in the third inning. Seattle piled on against Zach McAllister in the fourth, when Segura had a two-run single, Cano delivered an RBI double and Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer.

Ryon Healy hit his first homer with the Mariners, a two-run shot, in the ninth.

Cruz finished with four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle. Segura had three hits, four RBIs and a stolen base while Gordon scored three runs and stole a base.

The early flurry was more than enough for Mike Leake (3-2), who bounced back from one of the worst starts of his career and earned the win after allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings. Leake gave up eight runs on 12 hits over just 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the second and Yonder Alonso hit a two-run homer in the fourth before delivering a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Indians. Alonso and Michael Brantley each finished with two hits.

Carrasco (4-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings.

—Field Level Media