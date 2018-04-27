Seager lifts Mariners past Indians

EditorsNote: rewords fifth graf

Kyle Seager had three hits Thursday, including a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth inning, as the visiting Seattle Mariners earned a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The Mariners led 4-0 early, but the Indians tied it when Yonder Alonso hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Jason Kipnis and Edwin Encarnacion added run-scoring hits in the seventh.

Seager’s hit helped give the Mariners their fifth victory in the first seven games of a 10-game, three-city trip that ends Sunday. Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla (2-2) gave up the game-tying single to Encarnacion, but he earned the victory when the Mariners went ahead in the eighth.

Indians reliever Nick Goody (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Mariners starter James Paxton struck out 10 over six innings, giving up two runs on five hits with three walks. Indians starter Mike Clevinger gave up four runs on eight hits over six innings, avoiding his first loss since last Aug. 17 thanks to Cleveland’s game-tying rally.

The Mariners scored four of their five runs with two outs, and they went 7-for-15 in two-out situations. The Indians’ pitching staff entered having given up 66 runs, the lowest number in baseball.

Seattle’s first hit came on Ryon Healy’s single with two outs in the third inning. That was followed by an RBI triple from Dee Gordon, an RBI double from Jean Segura and a Robinson Cano run-scoring single.

Cano had two hits, including one that was originally called a home run in the fifth inning but was changed to a double after replays showed it hit off the top of the left field wall. Cano was left stranded when Nelson Cruz struck out to end the half inning.

Edwin Diaz struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 11th save in 11 chances. Diaz has struck out 25 of the 51 batters he has faced over his 13 appearances and has the most strikeouts of any American League reliever.

All four games between the Mariners and Indians this season have been decided by one run.

—Field Level Media