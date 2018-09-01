Kluber fans 8 as Indians blank Rays

Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning, Corey Kluber allowed only two hits while striking out eight in seven shutout innings and the Cleveland Indians defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Friday night.

Encarnacion’s homer was only the second hit of the game by the Indians against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (0-2 with the Rays and 1-4 overall).

Kluber (17-7) allowed two hits and two walks before Cody Allen replaced him and had a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his seventh save with Cleveland and his 31st overall of the season. Indians pitchers retired the final 17 Rays hitters of the game.

Glasnow, acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowed one run, two hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out six in seven innings. It was his sixth start of the season. He had 34 relief appearances with Pittsburgh.

Cleveland’s first hit of the game was a single through the hole at shortstop by Melky Cabrera with two out in the fifth inning. He stole second before Jason Kipnis struck out.

The Indians’ only base runner before that hit was a walk to Yonder Alonso in the second, and he was erased when Cabrera hit into a double play.

The Rays had a leadoff single in the first that was followed by a walk to Matt Duffy. Tommy Pham hit into a double play to end the inning.

Tampa Bay also had two runners on base in the fourth when Ji-Man Choi and Pham walked with one out. But Kluber ended the inning with a strikeout and a fly out. He retired his next 11 batters, striking out six.

Glasnow hit Greg Allen with a pitch in the sixth, the only base runner of the inning.

Encarnacion gave Cleveland the lead with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning when he hit a first-pitch curveball for his 29th home run of the season.

Allen singled against Ryne Stanek with two out in the eighth, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Francisco Lindor walked. Allen scored on a wild pitch as Lindor stole second. Lindor stole third and scored on a single by Michael Brantley.

