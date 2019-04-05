Indians flirt with no-no in win over Jays

Trevor Bauer tossed seven no-hit innings, and two relievers combined to finish a three-hit gem as the host Cleveland Indians posted a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Bauer (1-0) finished with a flourish, striking out Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alen Hanson and Brandon Drury to end the seventh inning. The 28-year-old fanned eight on the night, but six walks drove up his pitch count to 117.

Jon Edwards sandwiched a pair of walks around a hit batter to load the bases in the eighth, before Brad Hand induced Gurriel to pop out to second to end the threat.

Hand, however, allowed a single to Freddy Galvis to lead off the ninth, ending the Indians’ bid for their first no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game against Toronto on May 15, 1981. Hanson followed with another single, and Teoscar Hernandez ripped a pinch-hit RBI double into the left field corner before Hand struck out Randal Grichuk and Rowdy Tellez to secure his third save of the season.

Tyler Naquin had two hits and scored a run, and Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez each had a sacrifice fly for the Indians, who have alternated losses and wins to even their record after six games despite mustering just 17 runs.

Aaron Sanchez (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out five in six innings for the Blue Jays, who began their six-game road trip by falling for the fourth time in five outings.

Bauer improved to 3-2 against Toronto after authoring his second straight superb start of the season. He yielded one run on one hit with nine strikeouts in seven innings of a no-decision versus Minnesota on Saturday.

Bauer retired the side on six pitches in the top of the fourth before Cleveland responded by loading the bases with no outs to begin the bottom of the inning. Jake Bauers scored on a fielder’s choice by Greg Allen, and Carlos Santana crossed the plate following a long fly ball to center by Perez to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

Tim Mayza relieved Sanchez to start the seventh inning and promptly allowed a lead-off double to Naquin, who later scored on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly. Mayza walked Brad Miller with the bases loaded to push Cleveland’s advantage to 4-0.

