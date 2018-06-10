Diamondbacks send Rockies to 7th straight home loss

Ketel Marte homered and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt doubled and tripled, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Sunday.

Ian Desmond had two hits and drove in two runs for Colorado, which has lost seven straight at home.

Marte led off the second inning with his fourth home run and tied a club record in the process. It was his 10th straight hit that went for extra bases, equaling the mark done four other times by a Diamondbacks player.

The last one to do it was current Colorado catcher Chris Iannetta, who accomplished it May 12-June 8, 2017.

The streak ended in the sixth inning with a single.

Goldschmidt finished the series with eight hits, four home runs and nine RBIs.

Both starters were strong through five innings. Kyle Freeland kept it a one-run game until the Diamondbacks tacked on a couple in the sixth.

Goldschmidt doubled and John Ryan Murphy walked with one out. Marte’s single to left drove in Goldschmidt, and both runners moved up on the throw home.

Chris Owings’ grounder to third brought home Murphy and Marte scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0 in the sixth off of Freeland (6-6).

Colorado finally broke through against Zack Godley (6-5) in the bottom of the inning. DJ LeMahieu led off with a single, Nolan Arenado walked and with two outs Gerardo Parra was hit by a pitch.

Desmond, who came into Sunday hitting .190, singled to right to score two and make it 4-2.

Silvino Bracho relieved Godley, who allowed five hits and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, and struck out Noel Cuevas to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks came right back in the seventh. Goldschmidt tripled in two runs off Jerry Vasto - who was recalled from Triple-A earlier and was making his major league debut - and he came home on a double by Marte that made it 7-2.

Arizona tacked on another run in the eighth on Nick Ahmed’s RBI single. Iannetta’s RBI double in the ninth scored another run for Colorado.

