Greinke, D-backs slice into Rockies' division lead

Ketel Marte drove in four runs, Zack Greinke pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday night in Denver.

David Peralta homered for the third-place Diamondbacks, who moved within 2 1/2 games of first-place Colorado in the NL West. The Rockies maintained a 1 1/2-game lead on the second place Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost 3-1 at Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Greinke (14-9) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings. Yoshihisa Hirano got the last three outs for his first save.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Eduardo Escobar singled with one out and Peralta homered to center off Antonio Senzatela (4-6). It was Peralta’s 27th long ball of the season.

Colorado came right back in the bottom of the inning. Charlie Blackmon led off with a double, and Nolan Arenado drove him home with a one-out double off the wall in left. One out later Trevor Story tied it on a double — his 40th of the season — for his 100th RBI and moved into the record books.

Story is the first shortstop in major league history to record at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season. He joined Alex Rodriguez (1998) as the only shortstops to record at least 30 home runs, 100 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in a single season.

The score stayed 2-2 until the sixth inning. With two outs, the Diamondbacks got a pair of hits to put runners on first and third. Marte followed with a triple just under the glove of first baseman Ryan McMahon to give Arizona 4-2 lead.

Colorado got one back in the bottom of the sixth. Arenado ended a string of 15 straight batters retired by Greinke with his second double, and David Dahl drove him home with a double.

The Diamondbacks padded their lead in the eighth on Marte’s two-run single that made it 6-3.

