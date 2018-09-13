LeMahieu's walk-off blast sends Rockies past D-backs

DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Nolan Arenado had three hits and also homered for the Rockies, who recorded their 43rd comeback win of the season.

Eduardo Escobar and Alex Avila homered for Arizona, which was two outs away from closing the gap on Colorado in the National League West. The Diamondbacks now trail the Rockies by 3 1/2 games, while the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat Cincinnati on Wednesday, are 1 1/2 games behind.

The Rockies were down a run entering the ninth against Yoshihisa Hirano (4-3). Gerardo Parra led off with a sharp single off first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s glove and moved to second on Charlie Blackmon’s sacrifice bunt.

LeMahieu then hit a 1-1 pitch over the scoreboard in right to give the Rockies the win. It was his 15th home run of the season.

Wade Davis (3-6) pitched the top of the ninth to get the win. Three Colorado relievers combined to set down 15 consecutive Arizona batters to end the game.

Arizona went ahead 1-0 on a sacrifice fly in the second inning and extended its lead in the third. Starter Jon Gray started the inning by hitting A.J. Pollock, and Escobar followed with his 21st home run to make it 3-0.

The Rockies scored twice in the bottom of the frame. Gray started the rally with a double and went to third on an infield single by LeMahieu. Arenado followed with a double to left to drive in Gray. After Trevor Story struck out, LeMahieu scored on a wild pitch by Patrick Corbin to make it 3-2.

Avila made it 4-2 with his seventh homer in the fourth inning.

Arenado led off the bottom of the fifth inning by homering to center on a pitch around his ankles. It was his team-leading 33rd of the season and just his fifth since the end of July.

Gray lasted four innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks for the Rockies. He struck out six.

Corbin went 6 1/3 innings, yielding three runs on 10 hits for the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven and walked none.

