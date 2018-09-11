Marquez dazzles as Rockies rout Diamondbacks

EditorsNote: rewords second graf, moves up Marquez grafs

Trevor Story homered to cap Colorado’s six-run fifth inning, David Dahl hit his first career grand slam as part of a seven-run seventh inning, and the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-2 on Monday night in Denver.

Charlie Blackmon, DJ LeMahieu and Tony Wolters each had three hits, and German Marquez turned in another strong outing to help the Rockies pad their lead in the NL West. Colorado now leads Arizona by 3 1/2 games and the Los Angeles Dodgers by 1 1/2 games.

The Dodgers lost at Cincinnati on Monday night.

Marquez (12-9) benefitted from the offensive explosion. He allowed two runs — one earned — on six hits and a walk while striking out 11. It was the third straight outing in which he has recorded double-digit strikeouts.

Marquez is 3-0 with 1.69 ERA over his past six starts. He has not allowed more than two runs in an outing during that span.

Eduardo Escobar had three hits for the slumping Diamondbacks. Arizona has lost three straight and eight of its past 10 to slip in the standings.

The Diamondbacks had a 1-0 lead after Escobar’s RBI single in the first, but Zack Godley (14-9) couldn’t get an out in the fifth inning. Ian Desmond led off with a double and scored on Wolters’ single. Marquez reached on a bunt single, and consecutive walks, the second to LeMahieu, gave Colorado a 2-1 lead and ended Godley’s night.

After a groundout scored another run, Story hit Silvino Bracho’s fastball into the Colorado bullpen to make it 6-1. It was Story’s 32nd homer of the season.

The Diamondbacks scored an unearned run in the sixth, but the Rockies broke it open in the seventh when they sent 12 batters to the plate. Blackmon singled, LeMahieu doubled and Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked.

Dahl followed with his 10th home run on a full count to give Colorado a 10-2 lead. The Rockies added three more runs in the inning.

Godley struggled for the second straight outing. In two September starts, he has allowed nine runs in nine innings.

—Field Level Media