Pair of pinch hits help Rockies down D-backs, 5-1

Trevor Story homered, Gerardo Parra and Raimel Tapia had pinch-hit RBI singles in a three-run sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 in Denver on Thursday.

Reliever Scott Oberg (3-0) got the win in relief of Kyle Freeland.

Paul Goldschmidt and Steven Souza Jr. had two hits each for the Diamondbacks.

After scoring a season-high 19 runs Wednesday night, the Rockies were held in check by Arizona starter Robbie Ray for the first five innings before finally breaking through in the sixth.

He was replaced by Silvino Bracho with one out in the frame after hitting Carlos Gonzalez and walking Chris Iannetta. Bracho allowed a single to Parra to tie the game, and Tapia gave Colorado a 2-1 lead with a single off Andrew Chafin. Parra, who went to third on Tapia’s single, scored on DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly.

Story hit a solo homer to right and Gonzalez had an RBI single in the seventh.

Before that, Ray (3-2) was sharp when needed. He struck out Ian Desmond to end a threat in the third. Two innings later, after LeMahieu led off with a single, he struck out Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and Story.

The Diamondbacks, as they did Wednesday, scored in the first inning. Freeland hit leadoff hitter Jon Jay, and one out later, Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock had singles to drive in Jay.

Freeland allowed one other hit until Souza led off the fourth with a triple and then struck out the side to strand him at third.

Freeland escaped more trouble in the fifth when Pollock drove a ball to deep left that was knocked down by the strong wind blowing in, robbing him of a two-run homer.

Arizona squandered another scoring chance in the sixth. Souza led off with a ground-rule double, and after Freeland was replaced by Scott Oberg, Souza moved to third on a passed ball.

John Ryan Murphy hit a scorcher to Arenado at third and he threw out Souza at home.

—Field Level Media