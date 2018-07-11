Peralta's homer pushes D-backs past Rockies

David Peralta hit a go-ahead homer in Arizona’s four-run seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Tuesday night in Denver.

A.J. Pollock and Nick Ahmed also homered, and Randall Delgado (2-0) got the win in relief of starter Patrick Corbin. Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Nolan Arenado went deep and Tyler Anderson struck out eight in six innings for the Rockies. Anderson yielded one run on three hits and four walks.

Anderson pitched his third consecutive strong game, but it was wasted in the seventh inning. Jake McGee (1-3) took over with a 2-1 lead to start the seventh, and he walked Jeff Mathis and gave up a pinch-hit double to Chris Owings. Peralta then drove an 80 mph slider into the seats in right to give Arizona a 4-2 lead.

McGee left after Peralta’s blast to a cascade of boos from the announced crowd of 43,405.

Scott Oberg retired the next two batters before Pollock homered to dead center to make it 5-2.

Arenado hit a one-out homer, his 23rd, in the bottom of the inning, and Trevor Story and Ian Desmond had hits to put the tying run aboard, but Andrew Chafin got Geraldo Parra to ground out to end the threat.

Ahmed gave Arizona a 1-0 lead with a one-out homer in the first inning. It was his 12th of the season.

The Rockies tied it in the third when DJ LeMahieu led off with a single and scored on Charlie Blackmon’s double down the right field line.

Corbin, who had an 0.95 ERA in his previous three starts, ran into trouble in the fifth when Arenado singled with one out and Story doubled, chasing the left-hander. It was the first time this season Corbin didn’t pitch at least five innings.

Delgado came, on and Desmond drove in a run on an error by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

Corbin allowed two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

—Field Level Media