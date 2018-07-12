Rockies rout D-backs with season-high run total

EditorsNote: Fixes stats in 3rd, last grafs

Carlos Gonzalez had two homers and drove in six runs, pitcher German Marquez also hit one of Colorado’s five home runs, and the Rockies routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 19-2 on Wednesday night in Denver.

Ian Desmond and Charlie Blackmon also homered as the Rockies pounded Arizona’s pitching staff, beginning with starter Shelby Miller (0-4), who left after the first inning due to right elbow tightness.

The Rockies batted around in two of the first four innings on their way to snapping a nine-game home losing streak to the Diamondbacks.

Arizona cycled through five pitchers in the first four innings, with second baseman Daniel Descalso coming on after Yoshihisa Hirano was hit hard.

Descalso, who had retired all nine batters he faced in four appearances as a pitcher in his career, allowed an RBI single to Nolan Arenado and a three-run homer to Gonzalez that made it 18-1. Marquez, who had two hits and two RBIs, hit a solo homer in the fifth off Descalso.

Descalso wound up yielding three runs in 2 2/3 innings. Catcher Alex Avila followed with two scoreless innings for Arizona.

Colorado’s 19 runs are a season high and one short of the franchise best.

The Rockies hadn’t beaten Arizona at Coors Field since June 20, 2017, but they broke that drought with a big night.

Desmond capped a five-run first inning with his 18th home run, a three-run shot, and added a two-run single in the second inning off Jorge De La Rosa that gave Colorado an 8-1 lead.

Blackmon hit a two-run homer in the third, and one out later, Gonzalez connected off De La Rosa, his former teammate, to make it 12-1.

Marquez (8-8) enjoyed a big lead for most of the night. He allowed a one-out home run to Paul Goldschmidt, his team-leading 21st, in the first inning to give Arizona a short-lived lead.

Marquez retired 14 of the next 18 batters before Jake Lamb singled with one out in the sixth inning. The Colorado right-hander wound up yielding two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight in winning his third consecutive start.

