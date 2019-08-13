Ahmed, D-backs outslug Rockies

EditorsNote: Adds “Carson” to eighth graf; Adds Lambert’s line (final graf)

Nick Ahmed hit one of three Arizona home runs in the sixth inning and drove in four runs, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-6 on Monday night in Denver.

Jake Lamb and Carson Kelly also went deep in the four-run sixth inning, and Josh Rojas had two hits and an RBI in his major league debut for Arizona.

Merrill Kelly (8-12) survived a rough start to go five innings and get his first win since June 12. He allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Archie Bradley pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save.

Trevor Story had three hits, including a home run, and Ryan McMahon hit his 13th for the Rockies.

Colorado got solo home runs from Story in the fourth, his 27th, and McMahon in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead, but Arizona rallied in the sixth off the Rockies’ bullpen.

Lamb led off with a solo homer off Jake McGee. Rojas singled for his first big-league hit, and Ahmed tied it with his 13th homer.

Chad Bettis (1-6) came on and gave up a homer to Carson Kelly that lifted the Diamondbacks to a 7-6 lead.

In the seventh, a single by Walker off Jairo Diaz, a passed ball and an RBI single from Rojas gave Arizona a two-run lead.

The Rockies jumped on top in the first inning. Charlie Blackmon led off with a single and moved to third on Story’s first of two doubles on the night. Daniel Murphy flied out to shallow left, Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked and McMahon struck out.

Raimel Tapia drove in the first two runs with a sharp single through the hole at shortstop. After a walk to Ian Desmond loaded the bases, Tony Wolters made it 4-0 with another single.

Ketel Marte’s RBI single in the third made it 4-1, and the Diamondbacks tacked on two more runs in the fourth. Colorado starter Peter Lambert walked the first three batters to load the bases. Rojas, acquired from Houston in the Zack Greinke trade, hit into a 1-2-3 double play, leaving runners at second and third.

Ahmed followed with a two-run double to make it 4-3.

Lambert allowed three runs on four hits and five walks in five innings, striking out one.

