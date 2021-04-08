Colorado's Antonio Senzatela pitches gem to beat D-backs

EditorsNote: Added missing “and” in 7th graf; Changed to Owings’ in 8th graf

Antonio Senzatela tossed eight shutout innings, Chris Owings had two doubles, a triple and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Garrett Hampson had two hits, scored three runs and stole three bases for Colorado, which ended a four-game losing streak.

The Diamondbacks were held to five hits, four against Senzatela, one night after racking up 10 runs on 13 hits and smacking two home runs.

Senzatela (1-1) bounced back from a rough first start. He needed just 96 pitches to get through eight innings and kept traffic off the bases all night. He struck out three and walked two.

The Rockies struck early against Madison Bumgarner (0-1) but missed a chance to get more. Hampson led off the bottom of the first with a single, stole second and went to third on catcher Carson Kelly’s throwing error. Owings followed with a triple to make it 1-0 with no outs.

Bumgarner worked his way out of further damage, striking out Trevor Story and C.J. Cron and getting Ryan McMahon to pop out.

Colorado did tack on runs in the third inning. Owings hit a one-out double and scored on Cron’s double. McMahon walked and Josh Fuentes singled to drive in Cron and make it 3-0.

The Rockies were back for more in the fourth. Yonathan Daza singled, went to second on Senzatela’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Hampson’s single. Hampson stole second and then scored on Owings’ third extra-base hit, a double, that put Colorado ahead 5-0.

Bumgarner (0-1) left after five innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out four.

Owings later left the game with what the Rockies said was right leg soreness and was replaced in right field by Sam Hilliard, who made an impact at the plate in the eighth.

Elias Diaz led off with a single and two outs later, Hampson walked. Hilliard then laced a triple to right field to drive in both runners, and then scored on a balk.

--Field Level Media