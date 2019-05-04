Diamondbacks hang on to edge Rockies, 10-9

Ketel Marte homered twice, Adam Jones and Eduardo Escobar also went deep, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-9 in Denver on Friday night.

May 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (44) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Marte finished with four RBIs and three hits and Jones and Escobar also had three hits for Arizona.

Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon homered and Nolan Arenado had three hits for Colorado.

The Rockies nearly rallied from four down in the ninth. Blackmon hit a two-run homer to make it 10-8 and then Colorado loaded the bases with no outs off Greg Holland.

David Dahl drove in one run with a fielder’s choice but Holland struck out Ian Desmond and Chris Iannetta to earn his eighth save.

The Diamondbacks jumped on struggling left-hander Tyler Anderson in the first three innings. In the second David Peralta led off with a walk, Christian Walker doubled and Wilmer Flores followed with a two-run double to give Arizona the early lead.

Marte made it 4-0 in the third inning when he followed a double by Jones with a home run to center field.

The Rockies came back in the fourth to tie it. A bases-loaded error allowed the first run to score, Iannetta drove in another with a single and Garrett Hampson tied it with a two-run single to center.

Jones led off the fifth with his sixth home run of the season, and Anderson (0-3) left after walking Marte.

Escobar greeted reliever Bryan Shaw with his sixth home run of the season to make it 7-4.

The Rockies closed the gap in the sixth. Starter Robbie Ray allowed a two-out single to Hampson and T.J. McFarland gave up a home run to McMahon to make it 7-6.

Ray (2-1) allowed five runs — one earned — on six hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks again answered in the seventh inning when Jones led off with a single off reliever Seunghwan Oh and Marte homered to center to make it 9-6. It was his ninth of the season.

Arizona added a much-needed insurance run in the eighth to make it 10-6.

—Field Level Media