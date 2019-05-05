Diamondbacks use home runs to defeat Rockies

Nick Ahmed, Carson Kelly and David Peralta clubbed homers as the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 9-2 victory over the host Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

May 4, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) throws the ball in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Luke Weaver (3-1) gave up one run and three hits over seven innings for the Diamondbacks. Weaver struck out eight and walked one while winning his third straight decision.

Arizona has scored 19 runs while winning the first two games of the series. The Diamondbacks have won four straight and nine of their past 11 games, while Colorado has dropped five of seven.

Peralta’s homer was a three-run blast, and Ahmed hit a two-run shot. Kelly reached base four times on two hits and two walks, and his blast was his first as a major-leaguer.

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story were each 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Rockies, who had just five hits.

Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland (2-5) served up all three homers and was trounced for eight runs and nine hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Freeland has lost five of his past six outings.

Arizona right fielder Adam Jones departed the contest after the top of the fourth inning because he was feeling light-headed.

Wilmer Flores delivered a two-out single to left in the second inning and Ahmed followed with a 428-foot blast over the fence in left center to get the Diamondbacks on the board. Kelly was up next, and he pounded a 2-2 fastball 428 feet over the fence in center to make it 3-0.

In third inning, Ketel Marte drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a single by Eduardo Escobar. Peralta followed by sending a 1-0 slider 405 feet over the fence in right to give the Diamondbacks a six-run lead.

Christian Walker and Flores followed with back-to-back doubles to make it 7-0.

The Rockies got on the board in the fourth when Blackmon and Story hit back-to-back doubles.

Weaver’s sacrifice fly to right in the sixth gave Arizona an 8-1 lead.

Blackmon’s run-scoring triple in the eighth cut Colorado’s deficit to six.

Walker stroked an RBI double in the ninth to boost the Diamondbacks’ lead to 9-2.

—Field Level Media