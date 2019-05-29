Iannetta's homer propels Rockies past D-backs

EditorsNote: fixed Iannetta’s homer to “left field” in 6th graf, deletes “and” in 7th graf

May 28, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar (5) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Iannetta hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on a rainy Tuesday night in Denver.

Iannetta and Ian Desmond finished with two hits apiece, Ryan McMahon had a two-run double, and Jairo Diaz (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning to earn his first major league win. Chad Bettis pitched two shutout innings for his first career save.

The Rockies have taken the first two games of the four-game series and have won four of their past five.

Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in both runs for the Diamondbacks. Escobar, Ketel Marte, Tim Locastro and Nick Ahmed had two hits each for Arizona.

The game was played in chilly, wet conditions. It was 53 degrees at the start and dropped to 44 at the end. A light rain fell most of the night.

Desmond started the seventh-inning rally with a two-out single against Merrill Kelly. Iannetta then hit a 1-1 hanging curveball just into the seats in left field to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead.

Iannetta’s fourth long ball of the season came on Kelly’s 104th and final pitch of the game.

Kelly (4-6) allowed four runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

McMahon gave the Rockies some breathing room with a two-run double in the eighth.

Escobar gave Arizona a 1-0 lead with a two-out home run in the third inning, his 13th of the season.

The Rockies came back in the fourth inning to take the lead. Raimel Tapia led off with a double, moved to third on David Dahl’s groundout and scored on a wild pitch that walked Nolan Arenado. Daniel Murphy followed with a double down the right field line to score Arenado from first.

The Diamondbacks tied it in the fifth. Marte reached on a one-out double, and Escobar lined a single to center on a 3-0 pitch to make it 2-2.

The Diamondbacks had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth, but Jarrod Dyson grounded out to end the threat.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings. He fanned two and walked two.

—Field Level Media