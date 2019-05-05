Rockies rally past D-backs with 5-run 8th

Raimel Tapia tripled in three runs during Colorado’s five-run eighth inning, and the Rockies rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 in Denver on Sunday.

May 5, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez (48) throws the ball in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon had an RBI single, and pitcher German Marquez had a two-run single for the Rockies.

Scott Oberg (1-0) got the win with an inning of relief, and Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Eduardo Escobar and Blake Swihart homered for the Diamondbacks, who had their six-game road winning streak snapped.

Trailing by four, Colorado rallied against the Diamondbacks’ bullpen in the eighth inning. Archie Bradley (1-3) allowed two singles and an error to load the bases with no outs. David Dahl walked to drive in the first run, and Tapia followed with a three-run triple to tie it 7-7.

Andrew Chaffin relieved Bradley and gave up an RBI single to McMahon to give the Rockies the lead.

Swihart hit his second home run of the year to right-center field to give the Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning. Arizona added two more runs in the eighth on John Ryan Murphy’s RBI groundout, and Wilmer Flores’ pinch-hit single that drove in Swihart.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first when Charlie Blackmon led off with a double and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Daniel Murphy.

Escobar tied it for Arizona with a leadoff homer in the second inning. It was his seventh of the season and second of the three-game series.

The Diamondbacks took the lead in the third. Jarrod Dyson reached on a one-out single before stealing second, Ketel Marte walked and David Peralta doubled off the glove of second baseman McMahon to drive in Dyson.

Marte scored on Escobar’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Marquez got the Rockies even in the fifth and helped his own cause. McMahon led off with a single, Tony Wolters doubled and Marquez drove both in with a bloop single to center. Starter Zack Greinke retired the top of the order to get out of the inning tied 3-3.

Marquez went six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Greinke allowed three runs on six hits in six innings, striking out four and walking none.

