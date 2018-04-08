Braves hit three HRs to power way past Rockies

The Atlanta Braves used three solo homers to support the strong effort of starting pitcher Sean Newcomb and beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Sunday at Coors Field.

The Braves got back-to-back homers in the sixth inning from right fielder Nick Markakis and shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Ozzie Albies added one in the seventh, as the Braves took two of three in the series. Atlanta (6-3) has won each of its first three series this season.

It marked the first time Colorado has been shut out since May 27, 2017.

Newcomb (1-1) kept the Colorado hitters off-balance for six scoreless innings. He scattered five hits, did not walk a batter and struck out nine. It was quite a turnaround from the first start for Newcomb, who was tagged for six runs in 4 1/3 innings last week against Washington.

It was a change of fortune against the Rockies for Newcomb. In two previous starts against the Rockies, he had a 5.91 ERA in 10 1/3 innings.

Shane Carle threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Sam Freeman recorded two outs. They gave way to closer Arodys Vizcaino, who worked a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation. Vizcaino, who walked in the winning run in the 10th inning of Saturday’s loss, had no trouble on Sunday and struck out Trevor Story to end the game.

The Atlanta bullpen has allowed only five earned runs in 34 innings and is one of two teams that have not allowed a home run. The four Braves pitchers combined to hand Colorado its first shutout of the season.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (0-2) pitched six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five and allowed two home runs.

Atlanta scored its first run in the fifth inning. Albies, who was 2-for-4, hit a ground-rule double to left that scored Ender Inciarte, who had walked and stole second.

The Rockies (5-5) were without center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who left Saturday’s game late with a strained back. It hurt the Colorado offense, which was limited to six hits, with Story and Nolan

Arenado each recording two.

Atlanta has won four of its last six games at Coors Field after enduring an 11-game losing streak in Denver from June 11, 2014, to Aug. 14, 2017.

