Wolters' bases-loaded walk leads Rockies past Braves in 10th

Catcher Tony Wolters walked with the bases loaded to bring home Carlos Gonzalez with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on Saturday.

With the bases loaded, Wolters took four straight balls from Atlanta closer Arodys Vizcaino (1-1). Wolters was 2-for-3 and made at least three run-saving plays behind the plate.

Adam Ottavino (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th and earned the win. He struck out one and hit a batter in his lone inning.

The loss ended Atlanta’s three-game winning streak and wasted a ninth-inning comeback.

The Braves tied the game in the ninth against Colorado closer Wade Davis, who blew his first save of the season. Davis issued a one-out walk to pinch hitter Kurt Suzuki and a single to Dansby Swanson, which sent speedy pinch runner Peter Bourjos to third. Ryan Flaherty then knocked in Bourjos with a line-drive single to center field.

The Rockies had runners at first and second with no outs against reliever A.J. Minter in the bottom of the ninth, but failed to score. Charlie Blackmon popped out while trying to bunt, and DJ LeMahieu lined into an inning-ending double play.

Atlanta had a runner on third in the 10th but failed to score against Ottavino. Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch, stole second and took third when the throw went into center field. Nick Markakis was retired on a lineout to shortstop Trevor Story, who leaped high to make the catch.

Colorado starter Chad Bettis kept the Braves off stride for 5 2/3 innings before being relieved in favor of Mike Dunn, who retired the final out in the sixth inning. Bettis allowed only one run on four hits and two walks, with three strikeouts.

Atlanta starter Anibal Sanchez, a veteran who joined the team late in spring training, gave the Braves five quality innings in his first start for the team. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks. Sanchez struck out six.

Colorado took the lead with a run in the third on an RBI single by Nolan Arenado. But the third baseman ran the Rockies out of a rally when he was thrown out on the back end of a double-steal to diffuse a rally.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on Trevor Story’s solo homer to left-center field. It was his first career homer against Sanchez and gave him homers in back-to-back games.

Atlanta cut the lead in half with a run in the sixth. Pinch hitter Lane Adams walked and scored on Freddie Freeman’s double to left.

—Field Level Media