Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies was postponed due to a blizzard warning in Denver.

A storm moving through the area could bring 2 to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The game was rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 26, at Coors Field.

The Braves swept the first two games of the series, winning 8-6 on Monday and 7-1 on Tuesday.

