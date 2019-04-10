Braves turn on power as Rockies continue slide

EditorsNote: Corrects Marquez to five IP; clarified to called up for Daza; changed wild pitch to passed ball in 4th; changed Desmond’s RBI to center field

Apr 9, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuna homered for the second straight game, Dansby Swanson also went deep, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 7-1 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Max Fried (2-0) gave up five hits and one unearned run over six innings to lead the Braves to their second straight win in the series.

German Marquez (1-1) was rocked for five runs in five innings, and Ian Desmond had an RBI single for Colorado, which has lost its first five home games this season.

Acuna got the Braves on the board with his second home run in as many nights and fourth of the season. His blast into the Colorado bullpen on the first pitch of the second inning gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

The Rockies had a golden opportunity to tie it in the third but a great defensive play kept them scoreless. Tony Wolters led off with a double and Marquez beat out a bunt single to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Outfielder Yonathan Daza, called up earlier in the day to make his first appearance in the majors, lined a shot down the first-base line that Freddie Freeman snagged before doubling up Marquez. Raimel Tapia struck out to end the threat.

Atlanta sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth and opened it up against Marquez (1-1). Josh Donaldson led off with a double and scored on Freeman’s single. One out later, Nick Markakis singled to center and Freeman advanced to third.

Swanson followed with a full-count home run to center field to make it 5-0.

The Rockies finally broke through with a run in the fourth against Fried. Nolan Arenado led off with a single, Trevor Story followed with a fielder’s choice and then advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Desmond’s single to center.

Fried’s pickoff attempt to first was wild and allowed Desmond to reach third but Fried struck out Josh Fuentes and got Garrett Hampson to pop out to end the inning.

Markakis had an RBI single in the eighth and Charlie Culberson added a run-scoring double in the ninth.

—Field Level Media