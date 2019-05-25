Story blasts walk-off as Rockies drop reeling Orioles

Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 in Denver on Friday night.

May 24, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman (34) pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado also homered twice for the Rockies and Scott Oberg (2-0) pitched the ninth to get the win.

Keon Broxton, Dwight Smith Jr. and Renato Nunez went deep for the Orioles, who have lost seven straight. John Means scattered seven hits over his five innings for Baltimore, giving up three runs.

Ryan McMahon started the rally in the ninth with a single off Mychal Givens (0-3) and one out later Story homered to right to win it. It was the second walk-off homer of his career.

Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game, gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings.

Raimel Tapia started the Rockies’ rally in the seventh with a two-out single and Story hit his 100th career homer to left field to make it 6-5. Arenado hit Shawn Armstrong’s next pitch to nearly the same area for his second multi-home run game of the season.

Arenado gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when he lined a 2-0 pitch from Means into the seats in left field.

The Orioles came back in the top of the second against Hoffman. Rio Ruiz led off with a walk and Broxton hit the first pitch he saw as an Oriole onto the concourse in left to make it 2-1.

Hanser Alberto and Pedro Severino followed with consecutive doubles to make it 3-1. In the third inning, Smith hit a one-out home run to extend the lead and Baltimore added another run on Jonathan Villar’s RBI double in the fourth.

Colorado rallied in the bottom of the inning. David Dahl doubled, Brendan Rodgers drove him in with a single and then scored on Tony Wolters’ double down the first-base line to make it 5-3.

It stayed that way until the seventh inning when Nunez led off with his 11th home run to put Baltimore ahead by three runs.

