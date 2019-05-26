Wolters helps Rockies rally past Orioles

Tony Wolters had three hits and delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 in Denver on Sunday.

May 26, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters (14) jumps for the ball as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto (57) attempts to avoid the tag on a play at home in the second inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado homered and starting pitcher German Marquez tripled and drove in three runs for Colorado.

Jonathan Villar and Trey Mancini had two hits each for Baltimore, which hasn’t won two in a row since early May. The Orioles have lost 15 of their past 18 games.

Baltimore was on the cusp of a second straight win when it took a 7-6 lead on Mancini’s two-run triple off of Scott Oberg (3-0) in the eighth. But the Rockies loaded the bases with one out in the ninth and Ian Desmond’s full-count walk tied it.

Wolters followed with a fly to left to drive in the winning run as Colorado won for the fourth time in its last six games.

Paul Fry (0-2) got the loss for Baltimore.

The game was tied 1-1 when the Rockies rallied off starter David Hess. David Dahl led off with a walk and Arenado hit Hess’ first-pitch fastball into the seats in left to give Colorado a 3-1 lead.

Desmond and Wolters had two-out singles before Marquez tripled off the wall in right-center field to make it 5-1.

The Orioles came back in the seventh. With one out Austin Wynns, Stevie Wilkerson, and Villar singled to make it 5-2 and chase Marquez with the bases loaded. Dwight Smith Jr. hit a sacrifice fly and Renato Nunez followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-4.

An error by first baseman Mancini in the bottom of the inning allowed Dahl to score and give Colorado a 6-4 lead.

In the second inning, Hanser Alberto reached on a one-out walk and moved to third on a single by Broxton. Wynns put down a bunt to Marquez and Alberto scored to put the Orioles ahead 1-0.

In the fifth, Brendan Rodgers led off with a single and an error on Wolters’ infield single put runners on second and third with one out. Marquez bunted to Hess but Rodgers beat the throw home to tie the game.

