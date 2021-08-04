Elias Diaz, Sam Hilliard drive Rockies to easy win over Cubs

EditorsNote: Add losing pitcher in last graf, smaller changes elsewhere

Slideshow ( 50 images )

Elias Diaz hit a grand slam and Sam Hilliard also drove in four runs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 13-6 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Diaz tallied three hits and scored three times; C.J. Cron had three hits and three RBIs; Hilliard had two hits, including a home run; and Trevor Story hit two doubles and scored twice for Colorado.

Ian Happ homered and scored three times for the Cubs.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was hit by a line drive in his left foot in the fifth inning. The left-hander finished the inning but left after throwing warmup pitches in the sixth. Freeland (2-6) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five.

Chicago manager David Ross was ejected in the second inning for arguing balls and strikes. He was given a warning when Patrick Wisdom was batting, and then home plate umpire Adam Hamari threw him out when the next batter, Happ, was at the plate.

The Cubs scored soon after. Happ reached on a fielder’s choice, Frank Schwindel doubled and Happ scored on Jason Heyward’s groundout to first.

Colorado came right back in the bottom of the second. Story doubled, Cron singled and Ryan McMahon walked to load the bases, and Diaz drove them all in with his 12th homer to make it 4-1.,

Happ closed the gap with a solo home run in the fourth, but Colorado came right back in the bottom of the inning.

McMahon doubled just inside the left field line and Diaz singled to right. Hilliard hit the next pitch into the Rockies’ bullpen; his sixth homer of the season made it 7-2.

Colorado blew it open in the sixth. Diaz and Hilliard started it with consecutive doubles, Yonathan Daza was hit by a pitch, and Raimel Tapia’s RBI single made it 9-2. Two outs later, Story was hit by a pitch and Cron followed with a two-run single.

Chicago got two back in the eighth on an RBI single by Willson Conteras and a double by David Bote.

Story hit an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth and scored on Cron’s single, making it 13-4. Heyward then got Chicago two more in the ninth, hitting an RBI double and scoring on a balk.

Cubs starter Zach Davies (6-8) surrendered seven runs on six hits and two walks in four innings.

--Field Level Media