Rockies rout Cubs, extend home win streak to 10

Charlie Blackmon homered, Peter Lambert got his second win in as many career starts, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3 on Tuesday night in Denver.

Jun 11, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Peter Lambert (23) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Coors Field.

Daniel Murphy and Ian Desmond had three hits each to help Colorado win its 10th straight home game.

Jayson Heyward homered and finished with two hits for Chicago, which has lost two straight to open the series at Coors Field after winning six of seven.

Colorado scored two runs in the first inning off of Jose Quintana (4-6). Blackmon led off with a double, and Nolan Arenado walked with two outs. Murphy followed with a double to right to score both baserunners.

Heyward’s one-out home run, his 10th of the season, made it 2-1 in the second inning.

The Rockies got a scare in the fourth inning when Chicago’s Willson Contreras hit a foul popup between first and home leading off the inning. Lambert went after it and made a sliding catch but caught his left cleat on the grass.

He came up limping while walking back to the mound as the trainer and manager Bud Black came out. Lambert (2-0) stayed in the game after throwing a few warmup pitches and worked around Heyward’s one-out single.

Lambert, who made his major league debut at Wrigley Field last week, left for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth after allowing one run on three hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Colorado quickly turned a one-run lead into a blowout after Lambert departed.

Quintana walked the first two batters in the bottom of the fifth, and one run scored on Trevor Story’s one-out single. Quintana left after retiring David Dahl, and the Rockies scored another run on a throwing error on Arenado’s infield single.

Colorado opened it up in the sixth. Chris Iannetta and Raimel Tapia had consecutive RBI singles off Brad Brach to make it 6-1, and Tyler Chatwood came on. Blackmon hit Chatwood’s 2-2 changeup over the wall in center to make it 9-1.

David Dahl’s sacrifice fly in the eighth gave Colorado 10 runs. Addison Russell and Albert Almora Jr. had RBI singles in the ninth for Chicago.

